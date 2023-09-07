城市生活

任天堂的宮本茂和查爾斯·馬丁內特討論馬丁內特擔任馬里奧大使的新角色

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In a recent video message, Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet provided more details about Martinet’s upcoming role as a Mario Ambassador. Last month, it was announced that Martinet, the beloved voice of Mario, would be stepping down as the English voice actor for the character after almost 30 years. Instead, new voice talent will take over the role in the upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Martinet’s new role as a Mario Ambassador will involve traveling around the world and interacting with fans at events, performing familiar voices, signing autographs, and spreading joy.

Miyamoto expressed his gratitude for Martinet’s contributions to Nintendo and praised his talent, thoughtfulness, and his ability to bring the characters to life. He even recounted a funny memory of Martinet almost hitting his head at a restaurant entrance in Kyoto. Miyamoto shared that he looks forward to seeing Martinet enjoy moments with Nintendo fans at events worldwide.

For Martinet, it has been an honor to bring Nintendo’s characters to life for so many years. He expressed his dedication to touching hearts, making people smile and laugh, and bringing joy through great games. Martinet thanked Miyamoto and addressed his fans, expressing his excitement about meeting them at future events.

While Martinet admitted that he is still uncertain about the specifics of his new role as a Mario Ambassador, he remains optimistic and ready to embrace the future alongside Nintendo. It’s clear that both Miyamoto and Martinet are excited about the next chapter in Mario’s journey and the opportunities it will bring.

Source: Nintendo of America Twitter account, September 7, 2023.

