城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

碟中諜 – 航位推算第一部分：獨家影片發布

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
碟中諜 – 航位推算第一部分：獨家影片發布

IGN has released an exclusive 10-minute footage from the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One film, showcasing Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt in action at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The movie will be available digitally on October 10 and on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 31 (November 1 in Australia).

The digital release of the film will include behind-the-scenes looks at the film’s daring stunts and footage that was not included in the theatrical release. Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton will provide commentary on each scene, offering viewers an in-depth understanding of the film’s compelling moments.

The bonus content will also feature explorations of the exotic filming locations in Abu Dhabi and Rome, showcasing how the thrilling sequences were shot. Additionally, audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at the breathtaking city of Venice and witness the dedication and commitment of the cast as they trained for their roles.

The release will also include extended footage of one of the biggest stunts in cinema history, showcasing Tom Cruise launching a motorcycle off a cliff. The dangerous speed flying stunts in the film will also be explained in detail, highlighting the training techniques involved.

Another highlight of the bonus content is a featurette on the climactic train sequence, offering insights into how it was captured on film. The director and editor will also share some breathtaking deleted shots that didn’t make the final cut of the movie.

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of Dead Reckoning Part One, which has been described as a fun, intense, and self-reflexive action saga. Tom Cruise’s performance in the film has garnered praise from IGN readers, who voted it as his best movie.

Source: IGN (no URL provided)

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論