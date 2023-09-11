城市生活

Veronica Beard 在 Fotografiska 餐廳舉辦時裝週晚宴

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Veronica Beard recently hosted a fashion week dinner at the Veronika restaurant at Fotografiska, a moment the brand had been eagerly awaiting for three years. The dinner was held to honor the brand’s fall campaign, and was co-hosted by Veronica Beard co-founders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, along with Laura Brown. The event was attended by notable guests such as Martha Stewart, Mindy Kaling, Rachel Brosnahan, Zoey Deutch, Lily Rabe, Aurora James, Candice Huffine, and Sutton Foster.

The restaurant lobby was adorned with stacks of printed newspapers featuring campaign imagery and the brand’s fall mantra: “Breaking news: Women want clothes they can actually wear.” Mindy Kaling, one of the guests, expressed her admiration for the brand, stating that she finds the clothes to be flattering and perfect for her writer and performer lifestyle.

After the main course of the dinner, servers arrived at each table with silver platters of key rings. These key rings could be redeemed at the “coat check” for a Veronica Beard emblem blazer, complete with a monogrammed pocket-square. Guests who wish to acquire more pieces from the brand can visit the SoHo boutique later in the week, where Laura Brown will be co-hosting a charitable shopping event to benefit the AIDS nonprofit (Red).

During the dinner, Veronica Swanson Beard addressed the room and emphasized that the brand is focused on looking good, feeling good, and doing good. She expressed gratitude for the present moment and the opportunity to celebrate the fall season. Veronica Miele Beard echoed the sentiment, stating that they believe in the importance of making others feel good, while also looking good and doing good.

Overall, Veronica Beard’s fashion week dinner at Veronika was a celebratory event that showcased the brand’s fall campaign and brought together notable guests from the fashion and entertainment industries.

