Windows 逐步淘汰第三方打印機驅動程序：您需要了解的內容

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Windows is set to phase out third-party printer drivers, according to a recent support document released by Microsoft. The company plans to rely on a universal “class driver” that supports standards like the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) and is embraced by the Mopria Alliance. This change is expected to take place gradually, starting in 2025.

Initially, Microsoft will stop accepting new third-party printer drivers in Windows Update. Updates to existing drivers will still be allowed, but new printers will no longer have the option to add customized third-party drivers. By 2026, all printers connected to a Windows PC will default to the built-in class driver, even if a third-party driver exists. And starting in 2027, only security-related fixes will be permitted for printer drivers in Windows Update.

For users who rely on third-party drivers to support older printers without Mopria or IPP support, there is no immediate cause for concern. Existing drivers will continue to work and can be installed from Windows Update or downloaded manually. Microsoft will also continue signing new printer drivers as part of its Windows Hardware Compatibility Program, though these drivers will not be added to Windows Update after 2025.

This shift away from third-party drivers is a positive development for the Windows ecosystem. Instead of dealing with bloated and often unreliable drivers that lack timely updates, users will benefit from the simplicity and compatibility of the class driver. This single driver can handle various devices with similar functionality, ensuring that older printers remain operational with newer software releases. Printer manufacturers can still support specialized features through optional Print Support Apps available in the Windows Store.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft’s phase-out of third-party drivers is reflective of existing industry trends. Most modern printers already support Mopria and have integrated support for IPP since the early 2010s. Apple took similar steps by deprecating third-party macOS printer drivers in favor of the IPP-based AirPrint in 2019.

While the transition to class drivers offers improved compatibility, it won’t eliminate all printer-related frustrations. Issues such as phantom paper jams, network disconnections, proprietary ink requirements, and scanner limitations are likely to persist. However, the move away from third-party drivers is a step in the right direction towards a more streamlined and stable printing experience.

來源：

– Microsoft support document

