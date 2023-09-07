城市生活

微軟推出 Copilot 版權承諾以賠償商業客戶

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Microsoft has taken a significant step in reassuring its commercial customers by introducing the Copilot Copyright Commitment. This commitment guarantees indemnification for commercial users of Microsoft’s Copilot AI services. This move builds upon the company’s previous announcement in June, in which it established an AI Assurance Program to ensure that the AI applications deployed on its platforms meet legal and regulatory requirements.

In a blog post, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, Brad Smith, along with general counsel Hossein Nowbar, addressed the concerns of customers regarding potential copyright infringement claims arising from the use of generative AI. According to the commitment, if a third party files a copyright infringement lawsuit against a commercial customer for using Microsoft’s Copilots or their generated output, Microsoft will defend the customer and cover any adverse judgments or settlements resulting from the lawsuit. However, this protection only applies if the customer utilized the guardrails and content filters integrated into Microsoft’s products.

To ease customer concerns, Microsoft is incorporating essential guardrails into its Copilot services to respect the copyrights of content creators. By implementing these safeguards, the likelihood of generating infringing content will be significantly reduced. Nevertheless, customers must adhere to these protective measures to ensure compliance with copyright regulations.

By assuming responsibility for addressing copyright concerns, Microsoft aims to support its customers and mitigate potential legal risks associated with using its products. The Copilot Copyright Commitment extends to various Microsoft services, including Bing Chat Enterprise, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Windows Copilot, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Power Platform Copilot, Viva Sales Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Power BI Copilot, and Microsoft Security Copilot. However, consumer services such as Bing Chat are not covered under this commitment, leaving room for speculation on how Microsoft will address this aspect in the future.

This initiative by Microsoft demonstrates a commitment to protecting its customers’ interests and facilitating responsible AI utilization. With the Copilot Copyright Commitment in place, commercial customers can confidently leverage Microsoft’s AI services while minimizing the risks associated with potential copyright infringement claims.

定義：
– Copilot AI services: AI services provided by Microsoft that assist users in generating content.
– Copyright infringement: Unauthorized use of copyrighted material without the permission of the copyright holder.
– Indemnification: Protection against financial losses incurred due to legal claims or liabilities.

來源：
– Microsoft: Blog post by Brad Smith and Hossein Nowbar (No URL provided)

