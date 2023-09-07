城市生活

微軟承擔人工智能內容過濾器的法律責任

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Microsoft has announced that it will take on the legal risks associated with any claims from third parties, as long as its customers utilize the built-in “guardrails and content filters” in its AI products. The company aims to provide functionality that reduces the chances of its AI technology returning infringing content.

By assuming responsibility for potential legal risks, Microsoft is demonstrating its commitment to protecting its customers from any legal disputes that may arise due to the use of its AI products. The company’s “guardrails and content filters” serve as preventative measures to decrease the likelihood of users encountering copyright infringement issues.

These safeguards are designed to ensure that the AI technology implemented by Microsoft is programmed to filter and block any content that may infringe upon copyright or trademark rights. By providing these built-in protections, Microsoft aims to alleviate concerns over the unintentional use of copyrighted material by its customers.

As AI technology continues to evolve and become integrated into various aspects of our lives, ensuring compliance with copyright laws and protecting intellectual property rights has become increasingly important. Microsoft’s proactive approach highlights the responsibility that AI companies have in addressing potential legal risks associated with their products.

It is worth noting that while Microsoft is assuming legal responsibility, it is still crucial for users to exercise caution when utilizing AI technology. Understanding and adhering to copyright laws and obtaining necessary permissions for copyrighted materials remain the responsibility of the users.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s announcement demonstrates its dedication to providing AI products that prioritize compliance and protect its customers from any legal issues. By implementing guardrails and content filters, the company aims to reduce the likelihood of its AI technology returning infringing content in order to safeguard both users and copyright owners.

定義：
– Guardrails: Predefined boundaries or limits that regulate the behavior or actions of a system, in this case, AI technology.
– Content filters: Algorithm-based tools or processes used to screen, block, or restrict certain types of content from being accessed or displayed.

來源：
