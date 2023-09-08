城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

微軟將為人工智能生成內容的版權侵權索賠承擔法律損失

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
微軟將為人工智能生成內容的版權侵權索賠承擔法律損失

Microsoft has announced that it will assume responsibility for legal damages on behalf of customers using its artificial intelligence (AI) products if they are sued for copyright infringement claims on the output generated by such systems. The company stated that it will cover potential legal risks arising from third-party claims as long as customers use the built-in “guardrails and content filters” in its products.

With the increasing use of generative AI technology, concerns have been raised about the ability of these systems to generate content without proper referencing to original authors. Microsoft, which heavily relies on GenAI for its growth and has incorporated the technology into various products like cloud services, Search, and enterprise productivity software, aims to address these concerns and reinforce confidence in the use of AI.

The company’s Copilot Copyright Commitment specifically extends the existing intellectual property indemnification coverage to copyright claims related to the use of Microsoft’s AI-powered assistants called Copilots and Bing Chat Enterprise. By providing this coverage, Microsoft aims to reduce the likelihood of AI returning infringing content and safeguard its customers from potential legal repercussions.

Microsoft’s focus on AI technology demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and assisting customers in various industries. With this pledge to cover legal damages for copyright infringement claims, the company aims to provide a safer and more secure environment for users to benefit from the capabilities of AI technology.

來源：
- 沒有

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論