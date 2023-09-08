城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

MicroCloud Hologram利用ChatGPT技術開發全息虛擬數字人

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
MicroCloud Hologram利用ChatGPT技術開發全息虛擬數字人

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), a leading provider of Hologram Digital Twins Technology, has announced the development of a holographic virtual digital human based on ChatGPT (Generate Pre-Training) generative pre-training model. This model utilizes large amounts of training data to simulate human language behavior and generate human-understandable text through grammar and semantic analysis. The virtual digital human can provide accurate and appropriate responses based on context, simulate a variety of emotions and tones, and deliver a more real and natural dialogue experience for users.

The development of the holographic virtual digital human involved the use of AI intelligent speech recognition, speech synthesis, and natural language understanding technologies. By adopting the ChatGPT generative pre-training model, the virtual digital human is capable of understanding human language and emotions, continuously improving speech recognition and sentiment analysis through deep learning and training of artificial intelligence.

The training process for holographic virtual human voice interaction is complex and requires significant computing resources and data. However, the advantage of ChatGPT is its ability to generate natural and fluent language, understand complex language structures and patterns, and simulate human-like conversations and answers.

MicroCloud Hologram’s ChatGPT-based holographic virtual digital human has vast application possibilities. It can be used in various fields such as virtual human content creation, customer service, gaming, social networking, education, and family care.

In the entertainment industry, holographic virtual digital humans can create a matrix of IP, enriching short videos, games, and digital content ecology. Currently, holographic virtual digital people have been successfully applied in the live broadcasting industry, with virtual anchors becoming popular due to their perfect design, appearance, and voice. This contributes to the development and commercialization of holographic virtual digital humans.

The development of the virtual digital human industry encompasses various technical fields, including AI technology, real-time rendering technology, 3D modeling technology, and motion capture technology. These technologies enable the intelligent and scene-oriented development of holographic virtual humans.

In the B2B sector, holographic virtual digital humans are used in customer service and live product delivery, ensuring round-the-clock online service. The future application of virtual digital humans will extend beyond entertainment, reaching marketing, government affairs, banking, real estate, and other fields to provide cost reduction and efficiency improvement for enterprises.

MicroCloud Hologram envisions holographic virtual digital people generating fresh experiences for users and offering multi-scene services that overcome space and time limitations.

Source: MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (no URL provided)

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

網絡話語對視頻遊戲配音演員的影響——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

最新消息

一顆明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

網絡話語對視頻遊戲配音演員的影響——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

超大質量黑洞迷人的吃零食習慣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

樂高為星球大戰粉絲推出全新 UCS Venator 套裝

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論