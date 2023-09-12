城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

感恩而死者的遺產通過 Meyer 音響系統得以延續

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
感恩而死者的遺產通過 Meyer 音響系統得以延續

The recent Dead & Company Final Tour of 2023 has not only been a financial success, but it also marks the culmination of a cultural and sociological phenomenon that began with the Grateful Dead nearly six decades ago. This milestone in Americana was recognized in a feature article in The New York Times. Throughout the tour, Dead & Company used a Meyer Sound reinforcement system provided by UltraSound, utilizing Meyer Sound PANTHER large-format linear line array loudspeakers.

The versatility and adaptability of the PANTHER loudspeakers allowed for seamless transitions between the different venue types on the tour. The main system for stadium shows consisted of four main PANTHER arrays with additional delay towers for better coverage in the back rows. Deep bass power was achieved with dual flown end-fire arrays and ground-based subwoofers. The band’s foldback system included a range of Meyer Sound loudspeakers to ensure stellar audio quality.

The audio quality of Dead & Company concerts has been consistently praised by fans, with many hailing the sound as the best they’ve ever heard. This is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the entire UltraSound crew, including system engineers, monitor engineers, PA techs, and delay techs. The partnership between UltraSound, Meyer Sound, and the Grateful Dead has been pivotal in delivering top-notch sound to audiences.

Looking forward, there is a sense of completion but not finality for Derek Featherstone, the Tour Director/FOH mixer. While the final tour may mark the end of an era, the future of the band and its members is uncertain. However, the lasting partnership between Meyer Sound and the Grateful Dead ensures that there will still be more to come, both in terms of music and innovative sound technology.

Sources: The Grateful Dead’s Enduring Legacy Intertwines with Meyer Sound Systems

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論