城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Meta 首席隱私官：解決隱私悖論

By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Meta 首席隱私官：解決隱私悖論

Privacy regulations and increased awareness among consumers and businesses have created a complex landscape in the tech world. Companies like Meta are realizing the importance of data protection and are evolving their approach to privacy and data use. As Meta strives to build thoughtfully, Michel Protti, the Chief Privacy Officer for product at Meta, plays a crucial role in ensuring privacy data flows in everything the company develops.

Protti and his team assess privacy data flows in hardware, apps, and tools to craft privacy policies, conduct privacy reviews, and address any issues that arise. Their goal is not only to comply with regulations but also to prioritize user privacy. While another team focuses on policy questions and strategy, Protti and his team are the operational ground force, aligning Meta’s products and services with their mission and privacy goals.

Protti brings a wealth of experience to his role at Meta. Previously, he led product marketing for Meta’s partnerships and product groups, including media, games, workplace, and connectivity teams. He also held leadership positions at Guggenheim Digital Media and Yahoo, where he served as the country manager of Yahoo Canada and the chief of staff to the CEO. Protti’s career began at McKinsey & Company in the tech, media, and telecom practice.

For those eager to learn more about Meta’s privacy efforts, Protti will be joining TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco for a fireside chat titled “Navigating the Privacy Paradox with Meta’s Chief Privacy Officer.” This session promises to provide valuable insights into how Meta navigates the complexities of privacy in the modern tech landscape.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from September 19–21, and those interested can purchase tickets now. Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the event can contact TechCrunch’s sponsorship sales team.

來源：
– TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論