復興飛利浦 CD-i 的遺產：Arzette 和“糟糕”遊戲的模擬

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In 1991, the Philips CD-i (Compact Disc-Interactive) made its entrance into the gaming industry. While the CD-i promised to play both CDs and video games, its infamy lies in the very games it offered. Notably, the Zelda franchise was among the titles that made their way to this platform, only to be met with widespread disdain and disappointment. Fast forward to 2023, and Seth Fulkerson, known as “Dopply,” is set to release Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, a platformer game that pays homage to the quirky and often criticized games of the CD-i era.

Arzette’s demo at PAX West 2023 exhibited the dedication and attention to detail that Fulkerson poured into the project. The game faithfully captures the visuals and mechanics of the original CD-i Zelda games. Fulkerson, along with retro game connoisseurs Limited Run, has meticulously reimagined the hand-painted backgrounds, detailed sprites, and even the infamous cutscenes that were despised by many. Despite the negative perception surrounding the source material, Fulkerson sees potential in the original games, valuing their mix of linear and non-linear level designs and their distinct visual style.

While emulating retro games has become a popular genre, Arzette stands out as one of the first attempts to emulate the CD-i experience. Fulkerson acknowledges that many players may not have any knowledge of the games that inspired Arzette, but believes that the hand-painted action platformer with its charming and sometimes cheesy cutscenes can be enjoyed by anyone. For those familiar with the source material, there are Easter Eggs and subtle references scattered throughout the game, adding an extra layer of enjoyment.

Although Fulkerson cannot explicitly reference the original Zelda CD-i games due to legal reasons, he embraces their inspiration while striving to create an independent and unique experience with Arzette. In fact, one of the original artists from the CD-i Zelda games, Rob Dunlavey, has contributed to the world map and level art in Arzette, showcasing the connection between the two projects.

What sets Arzette apart is an earnest attempt to revitalize a much-maligned era of gaming. Fulkerson’s passion for underappreciated games and his belief in their untapped potential are evident in this project. With Arzette, he hopes to showcase that with time, resources, and good game design, even “bad” games can be transformed into something enjoyable and memorable.

Sources: Nintendo Life

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

