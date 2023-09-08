城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Baltimore Mayor Announces Digital Equity Fund Grants

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Baltimore Mayor Announces Digital Equity Fund Grants

Today, Mayor Brandon M. Scott of Baltimore announced that the Digital Equity Fund has awarded over $900,000 in grants to 22 organizations. These grants will support the creation of community-led digital inclusion plans, focusing on providing residents and communities with the skills, technology, and capacity needed to benefit from the digital economy.

The Digital Equity Fund was launched in April 2023 by Baltimore City Information & Technology’s Office of Broadband and Digital Equity. Its goal is to establish awareness, engagement, and education on digital equity in Baltimore City neighborhoods. The fund offers three types of grants to Baltimore-based organizations.

The grantees were selected based on their innovative and scalable approaches to bridging the digital equity gap in vulnerable populations in Baltimore City. This includes older adults, individuals with disabilities, those experiencing housing instability and homelessness, people with limited English proficiency, and residents in low-income households.

The grantees include organizations such as Asylee Women Enterprise, CASH Campaign of Maryland, Inc., Code in the Schools, Inc., Latino Economic Development Center, and TechUp Baltimore. Each organization has been awarded a grant ranging from $5,000 to $75,000, depending on the nature of their proposed project.

Mayor Scott emphasized the importance of digital equity in today’s society, stating, “With digital access becoming more and more ingrained in every facet of life, digital equity is a civil rights issue. Overcoming decades of disinvestment and neglect to close the digital divide is going to take a long-term commitment with long-term solutions.”

The Digital Equity Fund is supported by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the Baltimore Civic Fund manages the distribution of funds to the grant recipients. Senator Ben Cardin and Senator Chris Van Hollen, both from Maryland, expressed their support for the initiative, highlighting the need for internet access in the 21st-century economy.

The Digital Equity Fund grants aim to not only bridge the digital divide in Baltimore but also enhance economic opportunities and social inclusion. By providing residents with access to devices, technical assistance, digital education, and affordable internet, the City of Baltimore hopes to create a more equitable and connected community.

來源：
– Baltimore City Information & Technology
– Baltimore Civic Fund

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

Google Pixel Watch 2 即將登陸印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論