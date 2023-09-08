城市生活

Sensor Tower 作為市場情報公司面臨裁員和重組

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Sensor Tower, a prominent market intelligence firm specializing in the app economy, has recently undergone a significant downsizing, with an estimated 40 employees being laid off. Notable departures include C-suite executives, such as the CMO, CFO, and chief product officer. The layoffs have affected various teams, including finance and marketing.

While Sensor Tower has confirmed the layoffs, the company has not provided specific details, promising to release a more comprehensive statement in the coming days. According to Melissa Sheer, a publicist for Sensor Tower, the changes are part of a necessary reorganization to position the company for continued growth and profitability under new senior leadership.

Sensor Tower, known for providing third-party data and insights to app developers, brands, marketers, and publishers, has experienced substantial growth in recent years. In 2020, the company received a $45 million investment from Riverwood Capital, which allowed it to expand its services and client base. The acquisition of market intelligence company Pathmatics in 2021 further strengthened Sensor Tower’s position in the market.

Sensor Tower’s website highlights its partnerships with top brands and firms, serving as a testament to its industry recognition and relevance. Its data is regularly cited by reputable publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, and Bloomberg.

Unfortunately, the year 2023 has witnessed numerous layoffs across the tech industry, affecting both major corporations and smaller startups. Companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Yahoo have resorted to workforce reductions, reflecting the challenges faced by many businesses in the current economic landscape.

