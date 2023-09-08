城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

丹麥奢侈品零售商增強訂單管理以實現無縫購物體驗

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
丹麥奢侈品零售商增強訂單管理以實現無縫購物體驗

Tecsys Inc., a leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software provider, has collaborated with Magasin du Nord, a renowned Danish department store chain, to elevate its order management capabilities. By utilizing Tecsys’ composable order management software, Omni™ OMS, Magasin du Nord is able to offer its customers a unified shopping experience that seamlessly integrates both in-store and online channels.

Magasin du Nord, with over 150 years of experience in the Scandinavian market, recognizes the need to adapt to the evolving consumer landscape. With the modular capabilities of Tecsys’ Omni™ OMS, the retailer can cater to the changing demands of its customers and strengthen its back-end operations for efficient order execution.

By harnessing the flexibility of the Tecsys platform, Magasin du Nord can tailor its sales channels to match the preferences of its clientele. This includes offering options such as locker pickups, click and collect, and ship-to-home services. The intelligent algorithms of Omni™ OMS also enable optimal order routing based on product categories and inventory data, ensuring efficient fulfillment while respecting client preferences.

The collaboration between Tecsys and Magasin du Nord reflects the retailer’s commitment to delivering personalized shopping experiences. The implementation of Omni™ OMS allows Magasin du Nord to provide real-time inventory updates and accurate stock availability across all sales platforms. This level of transparency enhances customer satisfaction and sets a benchmark for omnichannel excellence.

Adam Krajewski, Vice President of Professional Services at Tecsys, highlights the successful modernization of logistics IT at Magasin du Nord. He emphasizes the competitive edge that the retailer gains through the benchmark order management capabilities provided by Omni™ OMS. Building on this success, the partnership between Tecsys and Magasin du Nord aims to continue setting new standards for the retail industry.

Magasin du Nord’s collaboration with Tecsys represents a strategic vision executed with technical precision. As a company that has been at the forefront of delivering extraordinary customer experiences for over a century, Magasin du Nord is committed to further enhancing its legacy of excellence with the support of Tecsys.

For more information about Tecsys’ supply chain solutions, visit their website at www.tecsys.com.

資源：
– Tecsys Inc.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論