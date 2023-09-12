城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

向《詢問者報》受人尊敬的助理體育編輯兼數字創新者盧·拉比托 (Lou Rabito) 告別

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
向《詢問者報》受人尊敬的助理體育編輯兼數字創新者盧·拉比托 (Lou Rabito) 告別

Lou Rabito, a cherished member of The Inquirer family, sadly passed away on September 7th at the age of 61 from metastatic cancer of the appendix. Over his 33 years at The Inquirer, Rabito held various roles, including assistant sports editor, reporter, suburban news editor, and digital producer. He made significant contributions to the publication, playing a pivotal role in transforming it from a print-only newspaper to a successful digital-first platform.

One of Rabito’s major accomplishments was creating the Rally high school sports section in 2009. He oversaw a team of writers, freelance reporters, photographers, and videographers, covering over 100 high schools in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Known for his meticulous editing skills and ability to handle nightly deadlines with calmness, Rabito was highly respected by his colleagues. His easygoing nature and supportive attitude inspired many, making their time at The Inquirer memorable.

Rabito’s dedication to his craft was evident in his commitment to improving the work of those around him. He provided guidance and mentorship, always encouraging his writers to strive for excellence. Former colleague Matt Breen credits Rabito as being both an editor and a teacher, pushing them to constantly improve. Rabito’s love for journalism extended beyond his work at The Inquirer. He had previously worked at the Orange County Register, Pasadena Star-News, and United Press International, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

Off the job, Rabito treasured his family, proudly displaying photos of his daughters on his desk and sharing stories of his wife and family with anyone who stopped by for a chat. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his family held a special place in his heart. Rabito will be remembered as a kind-hearted individual who always strived to do his best and make a positive difference in the lives of others.

來源：

  1. “Longtime Inquirer assistant sports editor Lou Rabito dies at 61” – The Philadelphia Inquirer

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論