城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

羅技推出帶有靈活鉸接臂的 Reach 網絡攝像頭

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
羅技推出帶有靈活鉸接臂的 Reach 網絡攝像頭

Logitech has just announced its latest webcam called the Reach, featuring a flexible and articulating arm. This innovative design allows for easy movement and even downward-facing video footage, making it perfect for non-digital show-and-tell presentations. The downward angle of the camera enables users to capture video of objects on their desks, making it ideal for interactive remote meetings, online tutoring, livestreams, and various other presentations.

To ensure optimal positioning, Logitech recommends that users first lay out the content they want to show, and then adjust the camera accordingly. The webcam has multiple axes of articulation, similar to a microphone stand, providing increased versatility in capturing various vantage points. It features a button for vertical movement, a lossless zoom function up to 4.3x, and a grip for vertical adjustments. The webcam also includes built-in guidance indicators to help keep the image upright as the camera moves.

The Reach webcam is an enhanced version of Logitech’s popular Streamcam, featuring improved glass optics and a new smart autofocus feature. It offers 1080p/60fps video capabilities and provides a plug-and-play experience by connecting via USB and seamlessly integrating with most computers and streaming platforms. Additionally, it comes with a low-profile edge clamp for a more compact user experience.

Logitech has not disclosed the exact pricing and availability details for the Reach webcam. However, early adopters can expect a discounted price between $300 and $400, according to a survey on the official website. Notably, Logitech will be utilizing Indiegogo Enterprise for funding the camera, rather than traditional retail channels. Unfortunately, the webcam mount will not be available separately, as Logitech aims to provide an end-to-end solution rather than just a mount.

Beyond its camera division, Logitech has recently made advancements in other areas as well. This includes a refreshed lineup of Pebble keyboards and an update to the G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse.

Sources: The Verge, Logitech.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論