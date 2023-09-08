城市生活

赫爾紀念圖書館在數字包容週期間促進數字包容

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg is dedicated to fostering digital equity and inclusivity within the community. As part of Digital Inclusion Week, which will take place from October 2 to October 6, the library is organizing a series of special events to educate and empower individuals on the advantages of digital inclusion.

Digital inclusion refers to the effort to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic status, have access to and the ability to use information and communication technologies (ICTs) such as computers and the internet. It aims to bridge the digital divide, providing equal opportunities to individuals who may otherwise be left behind in the increasingly digital world.

During Digital Inclusion Week, the Herr Memorial Library will host various events to promote digital inclusion. These events may include workshops on basic computer skills, internet safety, and online resources for research and learning. By providing these educational opportunities, the library aims to empower members of the community to improve their digital literacy and become more confident and competent in using digital technologies.

The library’s participation in Digital Inclusion Week aligns with its mission to serve as a resource and gathering place for all members of the community. By promoting digital equity and inclusivity, the library is working towards narrowing the digital divide and ensuring that everyone has access to the opportunities and resources offered by the digital age.

Overall, Digital Inclusion Week at the Herr Memorial Library is an important initiative that aims to educate and empower individuals on the benefits and importance of digital inclusion. By fostering digital equity within the community, the library is making a significant impact on the lives of its patrons, providing them with the tools and skills necessary to thrive in the digital world.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

