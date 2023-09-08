城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

喀拉拉邦的目標是全面提高數字素養

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
喀拉拉邦的目標是全面提高數字素養

Kerala, the first state in India to achieve total literacy, is now focused on achieving total digital literacy, says General Education Minister V. Sivankutty. Speaking at the State-level observance of the International Literacy Day, Sivankutty highlighted the importance of digital literacy in today’s technological advancements. He mentioned that the education sector has successfully sustained the gains made in literacy coverage, but digital literacy has become essential for individuals to thrive in the modern world.

The state has undertaken several projects through the State Literacy Mission Authority to improve digital literacy. The initial phase of the total digital literacy project aims to enhance the literacy standards of learners from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in eight districts. By addressing the educational and socio-cultural disparity of women in these marginalized communities, the project hopes to empower individuals and bridge the digital divide.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Jayaprakash R.K. presided over the function, indicating the government’s commitment to promoting digital literacy. Other key speakers at the event included Samagra Shiksha Kerala State project director Supriya A.R., State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) Kerala director B. Aburaj, State Council for Open and Lifelong Education (SCOLE) Kerala vice-chairman P. Pramod, and State Literacy Mission Authority director A.G. Oleena.

By focusing on digital literacy, Kerala is taking another stride towards creating an inclusive and empowered society. Through these initiatives, the state aims to equip its citizens with the necessary skills to harness the opportunities offered by the digital era, further promoting education, and socio-economic development.

來源：
– Ministry of Education, Kerala
– State Literacy Mission Authority

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

The Emergence of Situational Awareness in Language Models

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Live Photos and Specs Details Revealed through TENAA Certification

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G to Launch with Dual Batteries and Innovative Features

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

最新消息

Revolutionizing the Gaming Industry: The Impact of Global Game Development Software

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局證實五顆小行星將訪問地球

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

The Emergence of Situational Awareness in Language Models

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Live Photos and Specs Details Revealed through TENAA Certification

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論