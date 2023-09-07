城市生活

日本男子因上傳動漫和遊戲視頻違反版權法而被定罪

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A Japanese court has recently sentenced a man to two years in prison and a 1 million yen fine for violating copyright law. Shinobu Yoshida, a 53-year-old man, was found guilty of uploading gameplay videos and summaries of anime shows without permission from the rights holders. The complaint against Yoshida was filed by the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), a Japanese anti-piracy trade group.

Yoshida’s actions violated a Japanese law that prohibits monetizing copyrighted material without authorization. He had uploaded gameplay videos of the visual novel Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace in 2019, along with videos summarizing episodes of the Spy × Family and Steins;Gate anime shows. By monetizing these videos, Yoshida was able to generate advertising revenue through copyright infringement.

The prosecution argued that Yoshida’s actions were malicious and undermined the efforts of content production. They claimed that his videos, which condensed and spoiled anime episodes, as well as gameplay from a visual novel, would discourage consumers from spending money on these forms of media.

This conviction marks the first time such a case has occurred in Japan. According to the CODA, Yoshida admitted to knowing that his actions were illegal. During the trial, he explained that he wanted someone to see what he had created as part of his hobby.

The case highlights the importance of respecting copyright laws and obtaining proper permissions when using copyrighted material. Monetizing videos without permission is not only a violation of these laws but also harms the creators and the industry as a whole.

來源：
– Ash Parrish, reporter for video game business and culture, Kotaku
– Japanese paper Asahi Shimbun

