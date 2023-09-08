城市生活

保護數字供應鏈的重要性

曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Cybersecurity is a top priority for organizations in today’s digital landscape. Small and medium-sized businesses spent over £280m on cybersecurity in 2022, highlighting its significance in modern business operations. While organizations invest heavily in protecting their APIs, cloud infrastructure, and hardware, they often overlook the vulnerabilities associated with their digital supply chain.

A supply chain attack occurs when attackers infiltrate a trusted third-party vendor or supplier that provides products, components, or services to the target organization. In other words, your organization is only as secure as the weakest link in your digital supply chain. Many websites rely on third-party and open-source elements, which can introduce vulnerabilities into their code. Identifying the source of these components and assessing their security can be a challenging task.

To mitigate the risks associated with your digital supply chain, it is important to assess the security practices of the engineers and companies building the software components you import. Look for indicators of their commitment to software security, such as regular updates and extensive code coverage. Additionally, consider the track record of companies that rely on the software they build, as they are more likely to prioritize timely updates.

While securing the software supply chain is crucial, it is essential to strike a balance between cybersecurity and project productivity. Embracing new tools and approaches, such as security-as-code and DevSecOps, can address security issues earlier in the development process and enhance productivity. Various vendors, including Google and Snyk, offer tools that support modern security concepts.

Supply chain attacks can have significant consequences, as demonstrated by the SolarWinds attack in 2020. Attackers injected malicious code into SolarWinds’ software system, compromising not only the company but also its 30,000 customers. Organizations must not blindly trust their digital supply chain and should conduct due diligence to minimize security threats.

Securing your digital supply chain is a vital aspect of comprehensive cybersecurity. By identifying vulnerabilities, evaluating the security practices of suppliers, and adopting modern security tools and approaches, organizations can enhance their defenses against supply chain attacks.

By 曼波布雷西亞

