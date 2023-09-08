城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

換生靈：一場奇幻而又發人深省的恐怖秀

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
換生靈：一場奇幻而又發人深省的恐怖秀

The Changeling, the newest fantasy horror show on Apple TV+, is a gripping and unsettling journey that combines elements of suspense and spookiness with a touch of gore. Adapted from Victor LaValle’s award-winning novel, the series follows Apollo, portrayed by LaKeith Stanfield, as he tries to uncover the mysteries surrounding the sudden disappearance of his wife, Emma (Clark Backo).

While the show does incorporate a few jump scares, they are relatively mild, making it suitable for those who are easily startled. Instead of relying on cheap tricks, The Changeling excels in building tension over an extended period of time, creating a more immersive viewing experience. Mundane actions like someone dropping a bag or banging on a table during a crucial moment contribute to the electrifying atmosphere.

As a fantasy horror, The Changeling finds a delicate balance between unsettling and grotesque moments. While there are a few grisly scenes, such as a character suffering a broken cheekbone, the show primarily seeks to disturb the audience in more subtle ways. The focus is on generating a sense of unease rather than resorting to gratuitous violence.

One of the standout aspects of The Changeling is the exceptional direction by talents like Melina Matsoukas and Jonathan van Tulleken. Combined with the compelling performances of Stanfield and Backo, the show delves into not only the universal fears associated with parenthood but also highlights the specific challenges faced by Black mothers. It explores themes of sacrifice, postpartum depression, and the increased risks faced by Black women in childbirth.

The Changeling may not be the scariest series out there, but it offers a unique and thought-provoking take on horror. It raises unsettling questions about the limitations of familial bonds and the true nature of parenthood, leaving viewers with a sense of unease long after the credits roll. Although fantastical in nature, the show manages to instill a belief in love even in the darkest of times, making it a worthwhile watch for both horror enthusiasts and those who are more easily scared.

來源：

– Adapted from the article “The Changeling on Apple TV+: A Scary but Thoughtful Fantasy Horror Series” by Slate.

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論