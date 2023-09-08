城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

iQOO 12：有關即將推出的智能手機的新謠言和洩密浮出水面

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
iQOO 12：有關即將推出的智能手機的新謠言和洩密浮出水面

The iQOO 12, the successor to the iQOO 11, is already making rounds in the rumor mill. Latest reports suggest that the upcoming device will feature some impressive specifications, including a high-resolution OLED display, a powerful camera setup, and fast charging capabilities.

According to Digital Chat Station, a reliable source from China, the iQOO 12 will boast a “2K” resolution E7 OLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This means that users can expect a QHD display with smooth and crisp visuals. Additionally, the device is rumored to have a metal frame and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking.

The camera system on the iQOO 12 is expected to be a major highlight. The main rear camera is said to utilize the OmniVision OV50H sensor, featuring a 50 MP resolution and 1.2µm pixel size. In addition, the device may include a 64 MP periscope zoom camera with the OmniVision OV64B sensor. This setup promises impressive photography capabilities with detailed and zoomed-in shots.

Rumors also suggest that the iQOO 12 will support 200W wired charging, indicating the presence of a sizable battery. The exact battery capacity has not been disclosed yet, but it is expected to be “super large” to accommodate the demanding power requirements.

While no official release date has been confirmed, the iQOO 12 is expected to make its way to international markets in the first quarter of 2024. Reports speculate that the device will come in multiple models, possibly including a standard iQOO 12 and a more advanced iQOO 12 Pro. However, the details provided above are primarily related to the Pro model, as per current information.

Overall, the iQOO 12 is shaping up to be an impressive flagship smartphone with advanced camera features, a high-resolution display, and fast charging capabilities. As more details emerge, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement to see how the device will perform in real-world usage.

來源：
– 數字聊天站

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論