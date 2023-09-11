城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

解鎖 iMessage 中的隱藏功能以發送特殊文本

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
解鎖 iMessage 中的隱藏功能以發送特殊文本

Have you ever wished that you could send more than just a regular message on your iPhone’s iMessage app? Well, it turns out that there’s a hidden menu packed with clever features that you may have missed.

One of the best tricks hidden in iMessage is the ability to send an exploding message that floods the screen of the recipient’s phone. Imagine their surprise when your message fills up their entire display! But that’s not all – there are other types of special text you can send too.

According to Apple, in the Messages app, you can animate a single message with a bubble effect or fill the entire message screen with a full-screen effect like balloons or confetti. You can even send a personal message with invisible ink that remains blurred until the recipient swipes to reveal it.

So how do you unlock this hidden menu? It’s simple. Just tap out the message you want to send, like a chain of emoji, and instead of tapping the Send icon, press and hold on it instead. Voila! A secret menu will appear with several options for you to choose from.

The Screen tab in the hidden menu allows you to send an exploding message that floods the recipient’s phone with your text. But there are also other options worth exploring. If you choose Slam or Loud, the message will pop out for the recipient, while Gentle means that the message will “arrive softly”.

The most useful feature among these hidden options is called Invisible Ink. It hides the message for both you and the recipient until it’s revealed with a swipe of your finger. This can protect your conversations from prying eyes and even allow you to safely discuss TV or movie spoilers in a group chat.

With these hidden features in iMessage, you can add a little extra flair and surprise to your messages. So go ahead and start exploring the hidden menu – you might find some other tricks and surprises along the way!

來源：
- 蘋果

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論