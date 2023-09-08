城市生活

iPhone 15 Pro Max 的拍照性能能否擊敗三星 Galaxy S23 Ultra？

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been widely regarded as one of the best camera phones on the market. However, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to be aiming for the top spot, with one key feature that could make all the difference.

When it comes to camera performance, the zoom capabilities play a crucial role. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s impressive 10x optical zoom sets it apart from its competitors, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which only offer a 3x telephoto camera. Even the older Galaxy S22 Ultra outperformed the iPhone 14 Pro in a comparison. Clearly, the additional zoom range makes a noticeable difference in image quality.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might adopt a 10x periscope telephoto camera to rival the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s zoom capabilities. Paired with a larger sensor, this upgrade has the potential to deliver even better images. However, there are conflicting rumors that suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s optical range might top out at 6x instead. Nevertheless, many are hopeful that Apple will indeed go for the more extensive 10x optical zoom.

Aside from photography, the addition of a 10x periscope telephoto camera would also benefit video shooting. It would allow users to get closer to subjects without physically moving, as well as enable cropping and panning effects during post-editing using video editing software. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to feature the powerful A17 Bionic chip, which could potentially support 8K video recording. This would provide users with even more flexibility in post-editing and outputting high-resolution videos without significant loss of detail.

However, recording 8K videos requires a considerable amount of storage space. To accommodate this, Apple is rumored to offer a 2TB storage option for the iPhone 15 Pro series, the largest storage capacity ever seen in an iPhone. The increased resolution of 8K videos necessitates larger file sizes, hence the need for such a significant storage upgrade.

All these features and upgrades come at a cost, though. The iPhone 15 Pro lineup is expected to have a higher price compared to its predecessor, with rumors suggesting a $100 increase at the minimum and possibly up to a $200 premium. Nevertheless, many enthusiasts and professionals are eagerly awaiting the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s camera performance, hoping for a 10x telephoto camera to rival the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

