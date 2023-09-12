城市生活

Apple 發布 iPhone 15 Pro：移動遊戲的未來

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple has announced the release of its highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro, which promises to revolutionize the mobile gaming experience. Positioned as the “next generation of mobile gaming,” the iPhone 15 Pro boasts support for console and PC games that were previously unavailable on mobile hardware.

During the Apple Wonderlust Event, the company revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a lineup of AAA games, including highly anticipated titles such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This is a significant milestone for mobile gaming, as it will mark the first time that a console/PC version of Assassin’s Creed will run natively on iOS.

One of the key highlights of the iPhone 15 Pro is its massive performance upgrades and the introduction of ray tracing technology for gaming. Apple promises that these enhancements will deliver a truly immersive and high-quality gaming experience on a mobile device. However, it remains to be seen how these demanding games will affect the battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro.

The release of these AAA games on the iPhone 15 Pro presents an exciting opportunity for gamers who want the flexibility to play their favorite titles on-the-go. The availability of games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage on a mobile platform will undoubtedly reshape the landscape of mobile gaming.

In terms of release dates, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Death Stranding will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. On the other hand, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled for release in the first half of 2024, slightly later than its console and PC counterparts.

To support the advanced gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple has equipped it with a pro-class GPU that is 20 percent faster than its predecessors. The device features a 6-core design that offers improved peak performance and energy efficiency. The new A17 Pro chip also enables hardware-accelerated ray tracing, ensuring smooth and efficient performance for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

With the unveiling of the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple continues to push the boundaries of mobile gaming. This device promises to deliver an unprecedented gaming experience, bringing high-quality console and PC games to a mobile platform.

來源：
– Apple Wonderlust Event
– Logan Plant, IGN

定義：
– AAA games: High-budget, high-quality video games developed by major studios and publishers.
– Ray tracing: A rendering technique that simulates the behavior of light in a virtual environment, creating realistic lighting effects in video games.
– GPU: Graphics Processing Unit, a specialized electronic circuit that accelerates the creation of images and graphics in a computer system.

