By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 推出支持 USB-C 充電的 iPhone 15、Apple Watch Series 9 和 AirPods Pro 2

Apple has just announced its highly anticipated new line of products for 2023, including the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging. The iPhone 15 comes with a switch to USB-C and an extended camera zoom for its Pro model. The company hopes that these new offerings will entice customers to upgrade and reverse the recent slide in its share price.

The regular and plus-sized versions of the iPhone 15 retain the design elements of the previous models, including aluminum sides and glass backs and fronts. However, they now feature new contoured edges and a smaller “dynamic island” cutout at the top of the screen. The dual camera system has been significantly improved, with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 2x optical zoom.

The new models also boast screens that are twice as bright, enabling better outdoor readability. Another notable feature is the introduction of the USB-C port, which allows for charging and compatibility with a range of devices. The phones are equipped with the A16 chip and will be available in stores on September 22, starting at £799 ($799) for the iPhone 15 and £899 ($899) for the iPhone 15 Plus.

The high-end iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models receive the most upgrades this year, including smaller bezels, frosted back glass, and titanium sides for enhanced durability and lighter weight. The mute switch has been replaced with an action button that can perform multiple functions. These models also feature the A17 Pro chip for improved performance, faster USB-C ports, and better cameras. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, comes with a 12MP telephoto camera that offers a 5x optical zoom, similar to Samsung and Google phones.

Apple has also introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2. The Series 9 retains the familiar design while offering a new S9 chip for faster processing and a brighter screen. The Ultra 2, on the other hand, features an even brighter 3,000nit screen and a case made of 95% recycled titanium. Both models will be available starting at £399 ($399) for the Apple Watch Series 9 and £799 ($799) for the Watch Ultra Series 2.

Overall, Apple’s latest product lineup showcases improvements in performance, design, and sustainability. These new offerings are set to hit stores on September 22, and Apple hopes they will reignite customer interest and boost its market position.

來源：
– Source Article Title: Apple announces iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and camera zoom boost
– Source Article Title: Apple announces Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches

By 加布里埃爾博塔

