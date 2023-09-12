城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

iOS 17 的新功能

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
iOS 17 的新功能

Apple has announced that the highly anticipated iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates will be available for iPhone and iPad users starting September 18. The new version of iOS comes with a host of exciting features that users have been eagerly waiting for.

One of the standout features introduced in iOS 17 is “Contact Posters.” This feature allows users to personalize how their profile appears during interactions with other iPhone users. Users can add a picture and customize typography, font colors, and other elements to create a unique Contact Poster.

For FaceTime audio and video calls, iOS 17 introduces voicemail support. This means that users can leave messages when they call someone, and recipients can also leave their own voicemails. Additionally, FaceTime now offers 3D Reactions, including hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, and rain, adding a fun and interactive element to video calls.

AirDrop has also received enhancements in iOS 17. The new “NameDrop” feature simplifies sharing contact details with other iPhone or Apple Watch users by bringing the devices close to each other. SharePlay is another exciting addition, allowing users to engage in shared activities like video, music, and games by simply holding two iPhones in proximity.

Another significant feature in iOS 17 is “StandBy.” When users place their iPhones horizontally on a charger, it displays a custom interface with easily accessible widgets for time, calendar, alarms, and more. Furthermore, Home Screen widgets are now fully interactive.

On the iPad, iPadOS 17 offers a new Lock Screen experience, improved drawing tools when using the Apple Pencil, support for external webcams, and various other enhancements.

Both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available for download on September 18. iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone XR and later models, while iPadOS 17 requires an iPad with an A10 Bionic chip or later.

Overall, the iOS 17 update brings a range of exciting and user-friendly features to Apple devices, enhancing the user experience and providing new ways to personalize interactions.

來源：

– [Source article title] (source)
– [iOS 17 features] (source)
– [Compatibility information] (source)

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論