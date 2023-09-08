城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

英特爾公司股價上漲，有望創 18 年來最長單日漲幅

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Intel Corp., the chipmaker, is experiencing its longest streak of daily gains in over 18 years, with its stock rising for the tenth consecutive session. If the shares end the session in positive territory, this would mark Intel’s longest rally since May 2005. Over this period, the company’s stock has risen almost 19%, bringing its year-to-date advance to 47%, exceeding the rise of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, which stands at 42%.

One of the contributing factors to Intel’s rally is the recent remarks made by its Chief Executive Officer, Pat Gelsinger, who stated that the company is on track to meet its third-quarter forecasts. Additionally, the tensions between the United States and China have also played a role. As China plans to expand its ban on the use of iPhones in some government agencies, US companies are facing increased pressure, benefiting Intel. Analysts suggest that owning the largest US semi fab could become increasingly valuable, positioning Intel as the “perceived ‘domestic semi winner’ if US-China trade war intensifies.”

Despite the positive performance, Intel’s stock remains out of favor on Wall Street. Only slightly over 20% of analysts have a bullish rating on the stock, and its consensus rating is the lowest among the components of the semiconductor index.

Overall, there is optimism surrounding Intel’s breakout, and analysts question how long long-only managers can continue to underweight or avoid INTC. As the company continues its positive streak, investors will be closely watching for further developments.

來源：

– 彭博商業周刊

