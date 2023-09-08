Instagram’s communication app, Threads, is expanding its keyword and topic search feature to several countries including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Mexico, and others. This expansion aims to attract more users to the platform, countering the recent decline in usage. The feature will be available on both the Threads mobile app and the recently launched web app.

Previously, Threads only allowed users to search for specific user accounts. However, with this update, users can now search for posts based on keywords or phrases. By tapping the search icon and entering a relevant keyword or phrase in the search bar, users can browse through relevant threads.

Threads, which was launched in July as a text-based conversation app, initially experienced tremendous success with 100 million sign-ups within five days of its release. However, the app’s usage quickly declined due to its limited functionality. In response, Instagram is now adding basic features to attract new users and retain existing ones.

These features include a fully functional web version, a chronological feed of posts, a following tab, and a reposts tab. However, the app still lacks some fundamental features such as support for multiple accounts, an edit button, and direct messaging.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Instagram’s parent company, expressed optimism about Threads during the company’s earnings conference call in July. He anticipated that the app would become the next billion-user social network in the suite of apps that include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Zuckerberg acknowledged that Threads still has room for improvement in terms of basic functionality, but expressed confidence in the app’s potential for growth.

Overall, the expansion of Threads’ search feature to more countries and the addition of basic features aim to revitalize user engagement on the platform and strengthen its position in the social media landscape.

定義：

– Threads: A text-based conversation app developed by Instagram.

– Meta: The parent company of Instagram.

– Keywords: Specific words or phrases used to search for relevant content.

– Phrases: A group of words that convey a specific meaning or idea.

來源：

