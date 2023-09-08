城市生活

愛爾蘭廣播電台的所有變化：不斷變化的格局和未來的機遇

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
愛爾蘭廣播電台的所有變化：不斷變化的格局和未來的機遇

The recent departure of Today FM’s Dermot Whelan and the arrival of Ryan Tubridy on Virgin Radio UK highlight the changing landscape of Irish radio. With the morning slot being the most sought-after and competitive time slot, both Radio 1 and Today FM are seeing a complete shake-up at 9 am on weekdays. While Dave Moore tries to retain Dermot & Dave’s listenership, RTÉ is contemplating its permanent plan for the successor of Dermot Whelan.

Dan Healy, the head of RTÉ 2FM, sees this as a fantastic opportunity for someone to make their mark. However, it is uncertain how this will affect listenership for both stations. The battle for the morning slot reflects a broader question about the future of Irish radio, which is dependent on technological shifts and its ability to attract new listeners.

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, the radio industry has experienced a surge in advertising revenues. In 2022, radio revenues increased by 3% in the first half of the year. This growth is in contrast to other media sectors that experienced flat revenues during the same period. Radio now represents 13% of the advertising market, a larger share than anticipated pre-Covid.

The success and resilience of the radio industry during the pandemic have boosted confidence within the sector. The arrival of Bauer Media, which acquired several major radio stations, including Today FM, has further strengthened the industry. Bauer’s consistent marketing strategies and content resonating with audiences have contributed to their success.

While Bauer is thriving, RTÉ Radio 1’s gains during the pandemic have been reversed. Its trading performance in 2022 was more subdued, with revenues increasing by only 1.2%. However, RTÉ Radio 1 still maintains a 19.8% market share. RTÉ’s youth-targeting station, 2FM, often faces criticism, but director general Kevin Bakhurst has expressed support for the station.

The future of Irish radio will depend on its ability to adapt to technological changes and attract younger audiences. While FM radio will continue to be important for the next ten years, the industry needs to explore new avenues for growth. With a growing advertising market and a renewed appreciation for the medium, Irish radio is poised for continued success.

來源：
– https://www.irishtimes.com/business/media-and-marketing/rt%C3%A9%C2%92s-bigger-picture-a-value-proposition-debate-and-the-battle-for-9am-1.4757568
– https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40889419.html

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

