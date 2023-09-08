城市生活

Is Starfield Really the “Important” RPG it Claims to Be?

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, Starfield, has finally been released. With its ambitious scale and scope, it aims to be one of the most important RPGs ever made. However, after spending time with the game, it becomes clear that while it has its strengths, it falls short of achieving true transcendence.

Starfield, Bethesda’s first original IP in 25 years, has been in development for over a decade. The expectations and stakes for the game could not be higher. It is also crucial for Microsoft, which acquired Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, in 2010, to secure exclusives for its Xbox console.

The game promises players “unparalleled freedom” to explore, but that freedom is often qualified. While Starfield allows players to gaze at the stars, it doesn’t always feel like a game made of star stuff itself. It sometimes feels more like a lecture from a learned astronomer rather than a truly immersive and awe-inspiring experience.

Starfield has been compared to other Bethesda games, most notably Skyrim, with its vast world and player-empowering gameplay. While it improves on past releases in some key areas, such as fewer bugs and better combat, it still falls short of being a transcendent experience. The colossal scale of the game works against the sense of wonder and discovery it tries to create.

Despite its flaws, Starfield is still a good game. It offers a compelling campaign, solid shooting mechanics, and improved graphics. However, it doesn’t quite live up to the hype of being an “important” RPG. Only time will tell if it can achieve that status through post-release updates and content.

In the end, Starfield is an ambitious RPG that falls short of being truly groundbreaking. While it has its strengths and improvements over past Bethesda games, it doesn’t quite reach the level of importance it claims to have. Whether it can eventually achieve that status remains to be seen.

