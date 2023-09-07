城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

國際貨幣基金組織和世界銀行致力於應對氣候變化、債務脆弱性和數字化轉型

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In a rare joint statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have pledged to increase their cooperation in addressing pressing global issues such as climate change, debt vulnerabilities, and countries’ digital transitions. The two institutions recognize the mounting challenges facing the global economy, including increasing climate disasters, slowing growth, and geopolitical fragmentation, and believe that by working together, they can make a critical contribution.

Established in 1944 at a meeting in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, the IMF and World Bank are well-positioned with their universal membership and specialist expertise to help countries tackle these challenges effectively. The World Bank’s new president, Ajay Banga, will attend his first G20 summit and has a mandate to expand the lender’s resources to address climate change, pandemics, fragility, and other global crises alongside its traditional anti-poverty mission.

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to focus on reforming the World Bank and other multilateral development lenders at the G20 summit. The U.S. sees these institutions as important counterbalances to China’s overseas lending. To confront climate change, the IMF and World Bank plan to collaborate on a “more structured and institutionalized footing.” This includes formalizing regular meetings of the Bank-Fund Climate Advisory Group every two months to consider climate-related developments on key projects. The IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust, which provides financing for climate resilience and transition projects to middle-income countries, will also be utilized.

Additionally, the two institutions will work on incorporating climate considerations into their efforts on debt sustainability for low-income countries. They have already been working closely on debt sustainability, advocating for improved restructuring frameworks, and launched a sovereign debt roundtable last year to standardize restructuring concepts and expedite debt treatments.

Furthermore, the IMF and World Bank will collaborate to assist countries in their digital transitions. This will involve connecting citizens to online services and reducing barriers to digital inclusion. Their joint efforts will help countries increase the effectiveness of revenue collection and expenditure systems and harness the benefits of new digital technologies while managing associated risks.

In conclusion, the IMF and World Bank have taken a significant step in committing to addressing climate change, debt vulnerabilities, and countries’ digital transitions. Their collaborative approach aims to provide crucial support to countries in tackling these challenges and promoting sustainable economic growth.

來源：

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/imf-world-bank-promise-closer-ties-help-tackle-global-challenges-2022-09-07/
– The International Monetary Fund: https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2022/09/07/sp090722-international-monetary-fund-world-bank-pledge-to-step-up-cooperation

