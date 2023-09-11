城市生活

Riding in a Waymo: A Glimpse into the Future of Autonomous Transportation

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Recently, CNBC Tech and Climate editor Matt Rosoff had the opportunity to ride in a Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car, with his teenage son. The experience was completely uneventful, bordering on boring, which is a testament to the readiness and potential of autonomous vehicle technology.

As autonomous vehicles become more prevalent on the streets of San Francisco, with Waymos and GM Cruise vehicles operating without safety drivers, Rosoff and his son were excited to test out this innovative mode of transportation. Using the Waymo app on his phone, they easily ordered a ride from the local drugstore to their home, saving themselves a steep uphill walk.

As they entered the Waymo, they were greeted by a pleasant interior bathed in pink light, with ambient music playing in the background. The ride itself was smooth and comfortable, with the car confidently navigating narrow streets and challenging sections with ease.

The Waymo performed as if a competent human were behind the wheel, crossing imaginary center lines to maneuver around parked cars and effectively avoiding obstacles. The speed remained constant at just under 25 miles per hour, ensuring a safe and controlled journey.

Despite the short ride, Rosoff and his son attempted to connect their devices to the car’s console, highlighting the potential for personalized entertainment options during autonomous trips. However, they soon realized that the journey was coming to an end, as the Waymo approached their drop-off point.

At the end of the ride, they disembarked the vehicle after following instructions from the onboard voice assistant. The trip cost them $8, similar to what they would have paid for a ride with Lyft or Uber. However, with no drivers to pay, all the revenue generated goes directly to the company.

Overall, the experience left Rosoff impressed and thinking about the future of self-driving cars. Initially, he was a skeptic, believing that autonomous vehicles were always just a few years away from becoming a reality. But after experiencing a seamless and uneventful ride in a Waymo, he now sees the potential for autonomous transportation to become commonplace for short urban trips, provided companies like Waymo can scale up effectively.

With advanced technology and safety measures in place, autonomous vehicles have the potential to transform how we travel. Consumers, investors, and regulators must prepare themselves for this impending shift, as self-driving cars are not only here but are also a natural and safe choice for transportation.

Rosoff, Matt. "I took a ride in a Waymo robo-taxi." CNBC.

