Sony WF-1000XM5 vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Which is the Better Choice?

I’ve had the pleasure of testing multiple generations of premium wireless earbuds from industry giants Sony and Bose, and I must say it’s a great time to be a fan of these devices. After months of living with the Sony WF-1000XM5, I’m ready to share my verdict on whether they can dethrone the Bose as my go-to noise-cancelling earbuds.

In terms of sound quality, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is remarkably impressive. They offer incredible detail and clarity, making them the most insightful pair of premium wireless earbuds I’ve come across. However, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II still deserve their five-star status. They provide a musical and entertaining sound with plenty of detail, particularly in the bass. While the Sonys excel in sound quality, I wouldn’t rush to replace my Bose if I already owned them.

Where the Sony WF-1000XM5 shines is in call quality. Their “noise reduction structure” allows for clearer voice transmission, even in windy environments. In comparison, the Bose fall slightly short in this aspect.

An intriguing difference between the two earbuds is their approach to noise-cancelling. The Bose make a stronger impact with their noise-cancelling algorithm, creating a near-silent environment. On the other hand, Sony has opted for a more subtle effect, canceling out slightly different frequencies and delivering a different feel of active noise cancellation. While both are effective, the Bose may appeal more to individuals who prefer a stronger noise-cancelling experience.

Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity is a feature that sets the Sony WF-1000XM5 apart. Unlike the Bose, these earbuds allow seamless switching between devices without having to navigate Bluetooth menus. This convenience is particularly valuable in scenarios where users consume different types of content from various sources.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 offers responsive touch controls, but the option to control volume by tapping the earbuds repeatedly can be a bit cumbersome. In contrast, the ability to slide fingers up and down the outer surface of the Bose earbuds for volume control is more preferred.

Comfort is a crucial factor in choosing earbuds, and it was one of the main reasons I switched from the Sony XM4 to the Bose previously. While the new sleek design of the Sony WF-1000XM5 is appealing and offers improved comfort, I still have reservations about the eartips. I find the fit of the Sonys less secure, especially the right ear tip. Sony’s largest eartip option still doesn’t feel adequate for me.

Ultimately, choosing between the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is a tough decision. Both excel in sound quality, with Sony leading in call quality and Bose providing a stronger noise-cancelling experience. The Sony earbuds offer multipoint Bluetooth, while the Bose offer more comfortable fit. Consider your priorities in terms of sound, comfort, and additional features to determine which pair suits your preferences.

