城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

心律協會為在西雅圖舉行的第二屆年度 HRX 活動做好準備

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
心律協會為在西雅圖舉行的第二屆年度 HRX 活動做好準備

The Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) is preparing for its second annual HRX event, a global health and technology conference that brings together professionals from the healthcare and technology industries. The conference aims to challenge the status quo and transform patient care through innovation and collaboration.

HRX 2023 will take place from September 21-23, 2023, at the new Summit convention center in Seattle. The unique one-room setting of the venue is designed to maximize engagement and foster creativity and collaboration among attendees.

The conference will feature a variety of programming focused on cardiovascular digital health. Sessions will include solutions-focused discussions and presentations on topics such as emerging virtual care models, the impact of digital technology on health inequities, and perspectives on digital health funding.

Additionally, HRX AbstracX, powered by the Cardiovascular Digital Health Journal, will showcase 15 selected innovators who will present their work in 10-minute oral presentations. The conference will also feature a pitch competition, where five selected teams will compete for cash prizes from funders.

Executive Co-Producers Dr. Sana M. Al-Khatib and Dr. Jagmeet P. Singh expressed excitement about the upcoming conference and its potential to create collaborations and advance technological approaches to patient care. They believe that the future of healthcare lies in virtual, digital, and cutting-edge technologies.

The Heart Rhythm Society is dedicated to promoting education and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients, with a focus on advancing the field of electrophysiology.

For more information on HRX 2023, please visit the official website.

來源：
– The Heart Rhythm Society (HRS)
– experiencehrx.com

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論