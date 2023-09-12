城市生活

如何在 Apple 設備之間共享網站鏈接

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
如何在 Apple 設備之間共享網站鏈接

Summary: Learn how to easily share website links across your Apple devices with the help of iCloud and Safari. This feature is especially useful when you want to continue browsing a webpage on a different device or have access to a specific page on multiple devices. Follow these steps to set up and use this convenient feature.

If you primarily use Apple devices such as an iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, you have the option to share website links more fluidly. However, there are a few requirements to ensure this feature works seamlessly. For instance, if you are using a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14.3 or older, your iPhone or iPad should be running iOS (or iPad OS) 12 or earlier. If your Mac uses macOS Mojave 10.14.4 or newer, your iPhone or iPad should have iOS or iPad OS 13 or newer installed.

Once you have met the necessary requirements, you can start browsing websites on one device and easily send them to another device to continue where you left off. This feature is perfect for viewing images or videos in more detail on a larger screen, switching to a more portable device while keeping a specific page with you, or starting a transaction on one device and completing it on another device where your payment information is saved.

To set up this feature, you need to enable iCloud to share Safari tabs across all your connected Apple devices. On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, go to Settings > iCloud > Safari, and enable the toggle switch. On your Mac, go to System Preferences > iCloud > Safari, and enable the toggle switch.

Once iCloud is set up for Safari, you can start sharing tabs. On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, open Safari, tap the Tabs button, and tap the Plus (+) icon to open a new tab. Any open Safari tabs from other connected devices will appear in the Start Page for the new tab. Tap on a tab link to open it on your device or hold the link to close it on the other device. On your Mac, open Safari, select the Bookmarks menu, and choose Show Start Page. From the Start Page, you can access the tabs open on other connected devices.

If you are unable to see open Safari tabs across your devices, make sure you are signed in with the same Apple ID on all of them. If you are using a different Apple ID, switch to the one you use for your other Apple devices.

With this simple setup, you can easily share website links across your Apple devices and enjoy a seamless browsing experience. Give it a try and streamline your online browsing across all your devices.

