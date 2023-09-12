城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

如何優化 MacOS 設備上的存儲

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
如何優化 MacOS 設備上的存儲

If you own a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with limited storage, you know how quickly that space can fill up. However, MacOS has a built-in feature called Optimize Storage that can help save valuable space on your hard drive. This feature works in conjunction with “Store in iCloud” and “Empty Trash automatically,” and it automatically removes Apple TV movies and TV shows that you’ve watched, as well as retaining only the most recent email attachments when storage space becomes an issue.

To enable the Optimize Storage feature on your MacOS device, follow these steps:

  1. Make sure your device is running MacOS and is updated to the latest version.
  2. Open the System Settings from the Launchpad or the menu.
  3. In the left sidebar, click on “General” and then click on “Storage.”
  4. From the list of options, click on “Optimize” and confirm your selection.

Once you have enabled Optimize Storage, MacOS will start freeing up space by removing video data from Apple TV+ and retaining only the most recent email attachments. If you frequently watch Apple TV+ or rent and buy movies from the Apple digital store, you may notice a significant increase in available storage space.

It’s essential to note that this feature does not affect videos you’ve downloaded or created, and any TV shows or movies you’ve purchased can be redownloaded at any time. If you’re a frequent buyer or renter of video media, utilizing the Optimize Storage feature can prevent your MacOS device storage from filling up too quickly.

來源：

Source Article: Cliff Joseph/ZDNET

Note: URL source links not provided

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論