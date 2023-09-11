城市生活

人工智能和量子計算時代後量子密碼學的挑戰和緊迫性

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and cybersecurity presents unique challenges to business continuity and societal stability. The transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) is a critical aspect of this convergence, yet it remains in its early stages despite ongoing research efforts.

Standardization plays a crucial role in shaping the future of PQC, as recent cybersecurity incidents have highlighted the need for continued analysis and diversification in potential post-quantum hard problems. Recent breakthroughs in adversarial AI algorithms have raised concerns about the security and reliability of current PQC systems.

Adversarial Recursive Artificial Intelligence refers to AI that iteratively learns and improves its capabilities to defeat security systems or other AIs. This type of AI can potentially crack cryptographic algorithms, as demonstrated by research teams who successfully broke post-quantum encryption algorithms. As these systems evolve, they may outpace human ability to understand and counter their strategies, leading to an “arms race” in AI technology.

The hasty transition to post-quantum computing for critical functions in our digital infrastructure could result in severe disruptions. Services relying on current cryptographic standards, such as power grids, telecommunications networks, and satellite systems, may become vulnerable to attacks by quantum-enabled adversaries. This disruption could cause chaos and financial losses, impacting emergency response systems and the delivery of vital resources.

The banking and finance sectors, which heavily rely on complex cryptographic algorithms, could also be greatly affected by the transition. Quantum attacks on these systems could compromise the integrity of transactions and financial data, leading to significant economic fallout. The transportation system, dependent on secure communication for traffic management and autonomous vehicle control, could face similarly catastrophic failures.

To secure our post-quantum future, comprehensive research and continuous cryptanalysis are essential. Collaboration between governments, research institutions, and industry leaders is paramount in overcoming these challenges and protecting global digital infrastructure and individual privacy.

Efforts by leading tech companies, such as Google’s release of cryptographic keys resistant to quantum computing attacks, are promising. However, standardization is crucial in creating a secure infrastructure for the future. An open letter by AI experts in March 2023 advocated for a pause in AI developments to better understand the implications of rapid progress. A pause allows for evaluation, necessary dialogue, and the establishment of ethical standards, regulatory frameworks, and safety precautions.

As business leaders in tech, it is important to support a thoughtful, measured approach to AI and quantum computing research. Ensuring the adequate safeguards for our digital future is crucial to maintain security, privacy, and reliability while harnessing the benefits of these breakthrough technologies safely and responsibly.

