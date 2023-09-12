城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

The Honor 90 5G Set to Launch in India in September

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Honor 90 5G Set to Launch in India in September

The Honor 90 5G, originally released in China in May, is all set to make its way to the Indian market. HTech India, the company responsible for selling the phone in India, has confirmed the key specifications of the Indian variant. Like its Chinese counterpart, the Indian variant will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The official product page of the Honor 90 5G on the Indian website reveals other important details. The phone will be available in different color options including Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Peacock Blue. An Amazon microsite for the Indian variant of the phone suggests that it will offer different RAM and storage configurations, ranging from 8GB + 256GB to 12GB + 512GB, with the option of expanding the vRAM by 7GB.

The Honor 90 5G India variant will run on Magic OS 7.1, based on Android 13. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Honor Image Engine support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera, situated in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot, boasts a 50-megapixel sensor.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Honor claims that the phone can run 20 hours of local 720p videos, offering long-lasting performance. In terms of connectivity, the Honor 90 5G supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS.

The expected price of the Honor 90 5G in India is around Rs. 35,000.

Sources: HTech India, Amazon, Honor India

Note: No URLs were provided for the sources.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論