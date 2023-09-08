城市生活

與以色列公司 NSO 相關的間諜軟件利用 Apple 設備中的缺陷

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers at digital watchdog group Citizen Lab have discovered spyware that they believe is connected to Israeli company NSO and exploits a newly discovered flaw in Apple devices. The spyware, known as Pegasus, was found on the Apple device of an employee from a Washington-based civil society group. Citizen Lab stated that this incident highlights the important role that civil society plays in detecting sophisticated cyber attacks.

The specific details regarding the affected individual and organization have not been disclosed. However, the flaw in question can compromise iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim. As a result of Citizen Lab’s findings, Apple has released new updates to address the vulnerabilities.

An NSO spokesperson did not provide immediate comment on the research conducted by Citizen Lab. It is worth noting that NSO has faced scrutiny and has been blacklisted by the US government since 2021 due to alleged abuses, including surveillance of government officials and journalists.

In response to the discovery, Citizen Lab has urged users to update their Apple devices to protect against potential security breaches. Apple has confirmed the existence of the flaw and has encouraged its customers to install the latest software updates.

While this incident raises concerns about the security of Apple devices, it also highlights the importance of ongoing collaboration between cybersecurity researchers and technology companies. Such partnerships can help identify and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

來源：
– Citizen Lab: Digital Watchdog Group
– NSO: Israeli Firm Specializing in Spyware
– Apple: Technology Company and Device Manufacturer

