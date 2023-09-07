城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

The Early Potential of Digital Marketing and the Growth of Anthology Marketing Group

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Early Potential of Digital Marketing and the Growth of Anthology Marketing Group

Mary Fastenau, the senior partner at Anthology Marketing Group, reflects on the early days of the Internet and its potential for digital marketing. In the mid-90s, while working at Starr Seigle Communications, Fastenau realized that the Internet provided an equal platform for businesses of all sizes to compete. She had an “aha” moment when she created a virtual tour of the Halekulani hotel and someone booked the presidential suite after seeing the tour. The revenue generated from this booking covered the cost of building the hotel’s website.

Fastenau emphasizes the advantage of digital marketing in being able to test and ensure that hypotheses are actually relevant to real people. Even with well-researched hypotheses, digital marketing allows businesses to gather data and make informed decisions based on real user interactions.

Starr Siegle Communications eventually became Anthology Marketing Group in 2007. Today, Anthology Marketing Group is a part of Finn Partners, a global marketing and communications firm. The agency represents diverse clients such as Hawai’i Pacific Health, Hawai’i Tourism Authority, Hawaiian Telcom, and ‘Iolani School. Anthology Marketing Group has become the largest integrated marketing and communications agency in the state of Hawai’i.

Servco Pacific Inc., founded in 1919 as a two-car repair garage on the North Shore of Oʻahu, is Hawaiʻi’s largest private company with operations in the United States and Australia. Guided by a value-driven business model, Servco Pacific owns businesses in automotive distribution and retail, car sharing, musical instruments, and venture capital. As the company evolves, it aims to provide innovative mobility solutions to meet the needs of customers and communities in Hawaiʻi and beyond.

來源：
- The Hawaii Business Podcast
– Servco.com

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論