城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

“尚格·雲頓在《真人快打 1》中首次飾演約翰尼·凱奇”

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
“尚格·雲頓在《真人快打 1》中首次飾演約翰尼·凱奇”

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to feature an exciting cast of celebrities, including JK Simmons, John Cena, and Megan Fox. However, one of the most notable additions to the game is 80s action star Jean-Claude Van Damme, who makes a cameo appearance as Johnny Cage. Series co-creator Ed Boon has shared the in-game likeness of Van Damme online, revealing his character’s look.

In an interesting marketing move, Boon recently appeared on the YouTube show “Hot Ones” hosted by First We Feast. During his 14-minute appearance, Boon discussed Mortal Kombat 1 and the series’ history while sampling various hot sauces with chicken wings. The video also showcased some gameplay footage, including a brief glimpse of Van Damme’s character at the 5:52 mark. In the clip, Van Damme pumps the air, flips the bird, and bears a striking resemblance to his younger self.

Boon also shared an intriguing story about how Van Damme’s involvement in Mortal Kombat 1 brings the series full-circle. He revealed that the game originated from NetherRealm Studios’ failed attempts to create a game centered around Jean-Claude Van Damme around 30 years ago. Despite initial resistance from Van Damme, the team finally managed to secure his participation, creating an exciting moment for the development team.

Van Damme as Johnny Cage will be part of Mortal Kombat 1’s launch-day Kombat Pack DLC, releasing on September 19th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

來源：
– First We Feast’s Hot Ones on YouTube

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

超大質量黑洞迷人的吃零食習慣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

樂高為星球大戰粉絲推出全新 UCS Venator 套裝

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
最新消息

簡化業務運營：全球打印管理服務綜合指南

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論