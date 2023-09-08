城市生活

星空故障為 Bethesda 的全新太空角色扮演遊戲提供了有趣的時刻

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
星空故障為 Bethesda 的全新太空角色扮演遊戲提供了有趣的時刻

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG, has officially launched out of early access and is receiving positive reviews for being one of the most bug-free games the studio has released. While the game is relatively glitch-free, some amusing glitches have managed to slip through the cracks, providing players with unexpected moments of humor.

One glitch involves NPCs missing their heads and upper bodies, resulting in peculiar conversations with floating eyes and hairpieces. These unusual encounters were not something players anticipated during their intergalactic travels. Another glitch features ‘The Hunter’, an enigmatic character who gracefully slides into a wall after telling the player they will “see [them] around”. While unintentional, this disappearing act adds a comedic touch to the game.

In addition to these glitches, Starfield NPCs also demonstrate a lack of personal space, frequently interrupting conversations without regard for privacy. Players have shared videos of literal space invaders barging into their conversations, leading to uncontrollable laughter.

The beloved Elder Scrolls throwback, the Adoring Fan, has also made a return in Starfield. However, he is not without his quirks. Players have witnessed him skittering about the screen in a maniacal fashion or sinking into the floor. Despite these erratic behaviors, players appreciate the Adoring Fan’s unwavering support and devotion, even going as far as walking through fire to assist the player.

Other companions in Starfield, such as VASCO, a robotic companion, have their fair share of glitches. Some players have encountered VASCO decking NPCs mid-conversation, while others have seen him levitate and perch on ships, showcasing his abilities.

One particularly amusing glitch involves the protagonist encountering a character with a minimal dress code, leading to a double take. Players have shared videos of their surprised reactions to this unexpected sight.

Lastly, players have encountered breakdancing pirates, spinning and twirling flawlessly during gunfights. These unexpected moves provide an entertaining spectacle for players who are accustomed to more conventional combat encounters.

Despite these glitches, Starfield has already garnered a significant player base, with six million players taking to the skies. Whether players have encountered these glitches or not, the game continues to provide an immersive and enjoyable experience in the vastness of space.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

