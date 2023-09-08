城市生活

地鐵提議採用數字廣告牌的交通通信網絡

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Metro is seeking approval for its proposed “Transportation Communication Network”, which would involve the construction of up to 86 digital billboards at various Metro-owned properties across Los Angeles. The plan also includes the removal of 200 existing off-site signs on Metro properties. The new digital signs would be located within 22 of the city’s 35 community plan areas.

The proposed signage is expected to be lucrative, with estimated advertising revenue between $300 million and $500 million over a 20-year term. The proceeds would be split between Metro and the City of Los Angeles, and the city would be required to allocate the funds to transportation-related projects.

In addition to generating revenue, the digital billboards could serve other purposes. They would have the ability to broadcast public safety messages and collect real-time travel and traffic data. This data could be utilized to improve signal timing and prioritize public transportation.

However, the proposed plan is likely to face opposition. Opponents of the Transportation Communication Network have already expressed their objections at prior meetings, and there are reports of potential legal challenges to the project.

Overall, Metro’s proposed Transportation Communication Network has the potential to bring in significant advertising revenue while also providing benefits such as public safety messaging and improved transportation infrastructure. The plan will undergo review by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission next week.

