城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

格萊姆斯懇求埃隆·馬斯克在刪除的推文中看到兒子

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
格萊姆斯懇求埃隆·馬斯克在刪除的推文中看到兒子

Singer Grimes has made a public plea to her ex-partner, Elon Musk, to allow her to see their son. The plea was issued in a now-deleted tweet as a response to author Walter Isaacson’s post about the Tesla founder’s twins with his current partner Shivon Zilis. Grimes expressed her frustration at not being able to see her son, stating that the situation has torn her family apart. Twitter comms responded to her tweet with an auto-response email stating that they would get back to her soon.

Grimes and Elon Musk share a son named X AE A-Xii and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The news of the twins’ arrival was not made public until July 2022, several months after they were born in November 2021. The couple had previously split in 2021 but reconciled briefly to welcome their daughter via surrogate in December of the same year. However, Grimes announced their second split just three months later.

Elon Musk has eight other children from previous relationships. He and ex-wife Justine Wilson had a son, Nevada, who tragically passed away at 10 weeks old. The cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome.

Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship has been the subject of much public interest, with their high-profile appearances at events such as the Met Gala. The couple’s custody arrangement and Grimes’ access to their son have now become a matter of concern. Representatives for Grimes have not yet responded to requests for comment.

來源：
1) [Source Article Title](source-url)
2) [Source Article Title](source-url)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

新的免費射擊活動：凱利的清倉為遊戲內物品提供巨大折扣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

NBA 2K24 推出慶祝嘻哈音樂 50 週年的原聲帶

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Google 更新 Android 徽標和 Bugdroid 以實現現代風格

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

最新消息

日本在《Fate/Grand Order》智能手機遊戲收入中佔據主導地位

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

從工廠車間到雲端：物聯網如何改變全球製造業

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

新的免費射擊活動：凱利的清倉為遊戲內物品提供巨大折扣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

NBA 2K24 推出慶祝嘻哈音樂 50 週年的原聲帶

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論