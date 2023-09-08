城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

谷歌發布 Pixel Watch 2 預告視頻

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
谷歌發布 Pixel Watch 2 預告視頻

Google continues to amp up anticipation for its upcoming Pixel devices, with a new teaser video showcasing the Pixel Watch 2. The video, titled “Sneak Peek at Google Pixel Watch 2,” provides viewers with a closer look at the highly anticipated smartwatch.

The Pixel Watch 2 bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, with the only noticeable change being a redesigned crown. However, what sets this new model apart is the “IP68” inscription on the back, signifying its dust protection capabilities – an improvement over the previous generation.

The Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 are set to be officially unveiled at a special event in New York on October 4th. Pre-orders for these devices will also begin on the same day, fueling further excitement among tech enthusiasts.

As folks eagerly await the official release, it’s worth noting that the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to offer improved features and functionalities compared to its predecessor. With Google’s strong track record in the smartwatch arena, users can anticipate a seamless integration with other Pixel devices and an enhanced user experience overall.

Stay tuned for further updates and detailed information on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 as we approach their launch date. Google’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to constantly improving their devices suggest that these new offerings will not disappoint.

來源：
– Source Article Title: “Google Teases Pixel Watch 2 with new video”
– Source Article Date: [insert date]
– Source Publication: [insert publication name]

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

網絡話語對視頻遊戲配音演員的影響——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

最新消息

Garena 的新活動：手臂揮動表情及更多內容等待自由射擊玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

一顆明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

網絡話語對視頻遊戲配音演員的影響——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

超大質量黑洞迷人的吃零食習慣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論