By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google 更新 Search Console 中的購物選項卡列表報告

Google has made updates to the Shopping tab Listings report in Search Console, offering merchants the ability to track their listing statuses and discover opportunities for growth. The recent additions to the Shopping tab, which were introduced in November, aim to assist vendors in effectively showcasing their products.

The revised report in the Shopping tab Listings provides merchants with alerts when their products no longer appear on Google’s Shopping tab due to various issues. This notification system acts as an early warning mechanism, enabling businesses to address any problems that may prevent their products from being displayed in Google Search.

Furthermore, the updated report identifies opportunities for merchants to increase clicks and improve the rankings of their products on Google. For example, it may suggest that businesses provide relevant information regarding shipping and return policies to enhance consumer experience. This tool can assist merchants in optimizing their product visibility on the leading search engine.

To access these new features in the Shopping tab Listing report, merchants need to link their Search Console property with a Merchant Center account. Any Search Console property owner with admin rights to the corresponding Merchant Center account can establish this association. Once completed, all users with access to that Search Console property can take advantage of the newly added capabilities.

Google plans to roll out these updates gradually over the next few weeks. Merchants are advised to check the Shopping tab listings section in the Search Console for availability and follow the instructions to integrate these features.

This enhancement reflects Google’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its ecommerce infrastructure for online store owners. With the new features in the Shopping tab, users of Google Merchant Center and Search Console can expect a more streamlined and efficient approach to managing and expanding their product listings.

來源：
– Google Shopping Blog (https://www.blog.google/technology/ads/accelerating-digital-transformation-retail/)

