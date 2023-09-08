城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

網絡搜索的演變：從 AltaVista 到 Google

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
網絡搜索的演變：從 AltaVista 到 Google

In the mid-1990s, as the internet was rapidly gaining popularity, the need for efficient search tools became apparent. While early attempts at search engines were subpar, they laid the groundwork for what was to come. JumpStation, an academic search engine, was quickly followed by Infoseek, WebCrawler, Lycos, and AltaVista. AltaVista, with its simple interface and improved search capabilities, revolutionized web searching and quickly became the dominant search engine.

However, AltaVista’s success was short-lived due to poor management and ownership changes. Two Stanford University graduate students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, saw an opportunity to create a better search engine. They developed an algorithm called “PageRank,” which ranked webpages based on the number and quality of links pointing to them. This approach proved to be more accurate and provided more relevant search results.

Incorporating their groundbreaking algorithm, Page and Brin renamed their project Google, derived from the term “googol.” Google quickly gained popularity for its superior search results and user-friendly interface. By the end of 1999, Google was processing over 3 million daily search queries, solidifying its position as the go-to search engine.

While Google thrived, other early search giants, such as AltaVista and Excite, struggled. AltaVista faced management and ownership challenges, ultimately fading into obscurity. Excite turned down an offer to acquire Google, a decision now recognized as one of the biggest tech misfires.

Google’s success extended beyond search with the introduction of keyword-based advertising in 2000. This marked the beginning of Google’s transformation into a tech powerhouse.

Today, Google is synonymous with web searching, a testament to the ingenuity and innovation of Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Their creation has revolutionized how we access information on the internet and continues to shape the digital landscape.

來源：

[Source 1: The Evolution of Web Searching: From AltaVista to Google]

[Source 2: PC Magazine – December 1998]

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

數字月刊簡介：離線閱讀體驗

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

不丹利用區塊鏈技術推出自主主權國家數字身份證

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

谷歌 Pixel 8 印度預購和 Honor 90 5G 發布日期：本週熱門科技新聞

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

專業技術

數字月刊簡介：離線閱讀體驗

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

不丹利用區塊鏈技術推出自主主權國家數字身份證

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

歐洲航天局證實風神衛星成功脫離軌道

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
最新消息

量子點：徹底改變半導體技術

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論