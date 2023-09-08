城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

谷歌宣布總部遊客體驗中心開業

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
谷歌宣布總部遊客體驗中心開業

Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary by opening the doors of the Google Visitor Experience at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. This new destination offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Google and the local community, featuring a public cafe, a Google Store, an events space, and a pop-up shop featuring local businesses.

The Google Visitor Experience centre will be open to the public starting from October 12, 2023. Google aims to provide a unique and “Googley” experience for visitors, complete with a cafe, local art, programming, and more. The company emphasizes its commitment to being a helpful neighbour and investing in a long-term presence in Mountain View.

As part of the Visitor Experience, visitors can attend local community group events or non-profit gatherings at the Huddle, a venue designed to foster connections. Additionally, they have the opportunity to discover and support local businesses at the Pop-Up Shop. The Plaza offers a space for curiosity to flourish, with outdoor art, events, and programming. The Cafe @ Mountain View serves as Google’s first-ever public cafe, providing a place for visitors to connect with friends.

Adding to the experience, Google is also opening its first brick-and-mortar Google Store on the West Coast, located within the Visitor Experience centre in Mountain View. This store allows visitors to explore Google’s hardware products and services firsthand.

來源：
– Title: Google Announces Opening of Google Visitor Experience Centre
– Source: Google Blog Post

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

超大質量黑洞迷人的吃零食習慣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

樂高為星球大戰粉絲推出全新 UCS Venator 套裝

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
最新消息

簡化業務運營：全球打印管理服務綜合指南

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論