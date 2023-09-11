城市生活

谷歌相機應用程序將在最新更新中接受用戶界面大修

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The highly popular Google Camera app for Android is about to undergo a major UI update, marking the first significant change in its user interface since 2019. The news comes from a leak revealed back in August, which has now been confirmed by official sources at Google.

The most prominent change in the update is the complete separation of the photo and video modes, which will be achieved through the addition of a dedicated switch under the mode selection bar. Users will now be able to easily switch between photo and video modes, with the respective tabs displayed on the mode selection bar.

The “More” tab, which houses additional settings and features, will be removed in this update. Instead, video stabilization modes will now be accessible through the quick settings. Another change in the quick settings is the method of access, as it will now open by swiping up, unlike the current method of pulling up the menu.

In terms of aesthetics, the app’s icon will see a slight enlargement, providing a refreshed and modern look. Additionally, the Pixel 6 series is expected to receive the Pixel 7’s new zoom slider as part of this update.

While the changes may require users to adapt their muscle memory to the new layout, the overhaul was long overdue and is expected to enhance the user experience. The update is being rolled out under version number v.9.0.115.561695573.37.

Overall, this UI update is set to bring a significant change to the Google Camera app, improving the user interface and modernizing its appearance. Source: This article is based on information from an article published on Android Authority.

